100 Greatest Hits of Johnny Cash
Country
2016
1.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
If The Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Guess Things Happened That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Remember Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Wreck Of The Old '97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Doin' My Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
I Got Stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Train Of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
I Can't Help It (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
What Do I Care (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Come in Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
Frankie's Man Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
Straight A's in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
41.
Second Honeymoon (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
42.
Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
43.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
44.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
45.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
46.
You Dreamer You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
47.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
48.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
49.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
50.
Run Softly Blue River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
51.
That's All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
52.
Pickin' Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
53.
The Troubador (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
54.
One More Ride (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
55.
That's Enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
56.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
57.
I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
58.
Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
59.
Supper Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
60.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
61.
The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
62.
It Was Jesus (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
63.
I Saw a Man (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
64.
Are All the Children In (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
65.
The Old Account (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
66.
God Will (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
67.
Lead Me Gently Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
68.
Snow in His Hair (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
69.
Lead Me Father (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
70.
I Call Him (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
71.
These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
72.
He'll Be a Friend (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
73.
Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
74.
Clementine (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
75.
Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
76.
The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
77.
The Man On the Hill (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
78.
I Want to Go Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
79.
My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
80.
Locomotive Man (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
81.
Loading Coal (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
82.
Slow Rider (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
83.
Lumberjack (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
84.
Dorraine of Porchartrain (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
85.
Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
86.
Going to Memphis (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
87.
When Papa Played the Dobro (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
88.
Boss Jack (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
89.
Smiling Bill McCall (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
90.
Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
91.
Old Doc Brown (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
92.
Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
93.
I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
94.
My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
95.
Time Changes Everything (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
96.
I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
97.
Just One More (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
98.
Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
99.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
100.
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30