100 Greatest Hits of Johnny Cash

Country

2016

1.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

If The Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Guess Things Happened That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Remember Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Wreck Of The Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Train Of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

I Can't Help It (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

What Do I Care (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

Frankie's Man Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
41.

Second Honeymoon (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
42.

Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
43.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
44.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
45.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
46.

You Dreamer You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
47.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
48.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
49.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
50.

Run Softly Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
51.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
52.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
53.

The Troubador (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
54.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
55.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
56.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
57.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
58.

Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
59.

Supper Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
60.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
61.

The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
62.

It Was Jesus (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
63.

I Saw a Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
64.

Are All the Children In (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
65.

The Old Account (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
66.

God Will (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
67.

Lead Me Gently Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
68.

Snow in His Hair (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
69.

Lead Me Father (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
70.

I Call Him (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
71.

These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
72.

He'll Be a Friend (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
73.

Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
74.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
75.

Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
76.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
77.

The Man On the Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
78.

I Want to Go Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
79.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
80.

Locomotive Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
81.

Loading Coal (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
82.

Slow Rider (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
83.

Lumberjack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
84.

Dorraine of Porchartrain (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
85.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
86.

Going to Memphis (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
87.

When Papa Played the Dobro (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
88.

Boss Jack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
89.

Smiling Bill McCall (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
90.

Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
91.

Old Doc Brown (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
92.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
93.

I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
94.

My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
95.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
96.

I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
97.

Just One More (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
98.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
99.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
100.

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

100 chansons

3 h 56 min

© Great Voice of Johnny Cash Production