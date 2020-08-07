100 Greatest R&B & Hip Hop Hits Of Today!

100 Greatest R&B & Hip Hop Hits Of Today!

Hip-hop

2011

Disque 1

1.

I Remember Me (A Tribute to Jennifer Hudson) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
2.

S&M (A Tribute to Rihanna) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
3.

More (A Tribute to Usher) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
4.

Dirtee Cash (A Tribute to Dizzee Rascal) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
5.

Happiness (A Tribute to Alexis Jordan) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
6.

Put On (as made famous by Young Jeezy feat. Kanye West) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
7.

21st Centry Girl (A Tribute to Willow Smith) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
8.

Today My Life Begins (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
9.

Who Dat Girl (A Tribute to Flo Rida feat. Akon) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
10.

Coming Home (A Tribute to Diddy-Dirty Money feat. Skylar Grey) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
11.

Just The Way You Are (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
12.

Party People (A Tribute to Nelly feat. Fergie) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
13.

Kiss Me Thru The Phone (A Tribute to Soulja Boy Tell 'Em) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
14.

Black & Yellow (A Tribute to Wiz Khalifa) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
15.

Just A Dream (A Tribute to Nelly) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
16.

The Other Side (A Tribute to Bruno Mars feat. Cee Lo Green & B.o.B.) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
17.

Impossible (A Tribute to Shontelle) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
18.

Bulletproof (A Tribute to La Roux) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
19.

All Of The Lights (A Tribute to Kanye West feat. Rihanna) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
20.

Rude Boy (A Tribute to Rihanna) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
21.

Swagga Like Us (A Tribute to Jay-Z & T.I. feat. Kanye West & Lil Wayne) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
22.

Traktor (A Tribute to Wretch 32) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
23.

Sweat (A Tribute to Snoop Dogg) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
24.

Airplanes (A Tribute to B.o.B feat. Haley Williams) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
25.

I Gotta Feeling (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
26.

On The Floor (A Tribute to Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
27.

Be On You (A Tribute to Flo Rida) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
28.

Power (A Tribute to Kanye West) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
29.

In The Air (A Tribute to Chipmunk feat. Keri Hilson) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
30.

Bottoms Up (A Tribute to Trey Songz feat. Nicki Minaj) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
31.

Coming Home (A Tribute to Pixie Lott) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
32.

Heart On My Sleeve (A Tribute to Olly Murs) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
33.

My Chick Bad (A Tribute to Ludacris) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
34.

Beautiful People (A Tribute to Chris Brown feat. Benny Benassi) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
35.

Pack Up (A Tribute to Eliza Doolittle) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
36.

Good Life (A Tribute to Kanye West feat. T-Pain) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
37.

Look At Me Now (A Tribute to Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
38.

Telling The World (A Tribute to Taio Cruz) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
39.

I Can Transform Ya (A Tribute to Chris Brown feat Lil Wayne & Swizz Beatz) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
40.

Your Love (A Tribute to Nicki Minaj) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
41.

Grenade (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
42.

Higher (A Tribute to Taio Cruz & Travie McCoy) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
43.

DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love (A Tribute to Usher) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
44.

What's My Name (A Tribute to Rihanna & Drake) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
45.

Let It Rain (A Tribute to Tinchy Stryder) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
46.

Take You There (A Tribute to Sean Kingston) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
47.

Only Girl (In The World) (A Tribute to Rihanna) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
48.

Tonight (I'm Lovin' You) (A Tribute to Enrique Iglesias) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
49.

Forget You (A Tribute to Cee Lo Green) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
50.

The Lazy Song (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Buzzin (A Tribute to Mann feat. 50 Cent) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
2.

OMG (A Tribute to Usher) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
3.

Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) (A Tribute to Shakira) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
4.

Party Rock Anthem (A Tribute to LMFAO) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
5.

The Show Goes On (A Tribute to Lupe Fiasco) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
6.

Last Night (A Tribute to P Diddy feat. Kelis) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
7.

Cause I Said So (A Tribute to Ne-Yo) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
8.

Morning Star (A Tribute to N-Dubz) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
9.

Right Above It (A Tribute to Lil Wayne feat. Drake) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
10.

Like U Like (A Tribute to Aggro Santos & Kimberley Walsh) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
11.

Yeah 3X (A Tribute to Chris Brown) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
12.

In My Head (A Tribute to Jason Derulo) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
13.

iYiYi (A Tribute to Cody Simpson feat. Flo Rida) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
14.

A Happy Place (A Tribute to Katie Melua) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
15.

Run This Town (A Tribute to Jay Z & Rihanna) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
16.

2012 It Ain't The End (A Tribute to Jay Sean & Nicki Minaj) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
17.

Moment 4 Life (A Tribute to Nicki Minaj feat. Drake) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
18.

Yahhh (A Tribute to Soulja Boy Tell Em) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
19.

HAM (A Tribute to Kanye West) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
20.

Eyes Wide Shut (A Tribute to JLS feat. Tinnie Tempah) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
21.

Who's That Chick (A Tribute to David Guetta feat. Rihanna) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
22.

Baby By Me (A Tribute to 50 Cent feat. Neyo) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
23.

Just Can't Get Enough (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
24.

Magic (A Tribute to B.o.B feat. Rivers Cuomo) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
25.

The Roller (A Tribute to Beady Eye) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
26.

Ayo Technology (A Tribute to 50 Cent) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
27.

Imma Be (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
28.

Break Your Heart (A Tribute to Taio Cruz) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
29.

Nothin' On You (A Tribute to B.O.B feat. Bruno Mars) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
30.

Wavin' Flag (A Tribute to K'naan) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
31.

We No Speak Americano (A Tribute to Yolanda Be Cool) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
32.

Love the Way You Lie (A Tribute to Eminem & Rihanna) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
33.

Best I Ever Had (A Tribute to Drake) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
34.

Champion (A Tribute to Chipmunk feat. Chris Brown) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
35.

Good Girl (A Tribute to Alexis Jordan) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
36.

Hotel Room Service (A Tribute to Pitbull) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
37.

Empire State Of Mind (A Tribute to Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
38.

Like A G6 (A Tribute to Far East Movement) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
39.

Club Can't Handle Me (A Tribute to Flo Rida) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
40.

I Need A Doctor (A Tribute to Dr. Dre feat. Eminem and Skylar) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
41.

Beautiful (A Tribute to Eminem) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
42.

This Is Why I'm Hot (A Tribute to Mims) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
43.

The Time (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
44.

Dynamite (A Tribute to Taio Cruz) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
45.

Perfect Nightmare (A Tribute to Shontelle) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
46.

Hey Baby (Drop It To the Floor) (A Tribute to Pitbull feat. T-Pain) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
47.

Low (as made famous by Flo Rida & T-Pain) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
48.

Not Afraid (A Tribute to Eminem) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
49.

A Year Without Rain (A Tribute to Selena Gomez & The Scene) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30
50.

Price Tag (A Tribute to Jessie J feat. B.o.B) (Extrait)

Future Hitmakers

0:30

100 chansons

6 h 33 min

© Da Hype Music

0