0
100 Greatest R&B & Hip Hop Hits Of Today!
Hip-hop
2011
Disque 1
1.
I Remember Me (A Tribute to Jennifer Hudson) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
2.
S&M (A Tribute to Rihanna) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
3.
More (A Tribute to Usher) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
4.
Dirtee Cash (A Tribute to Dizzee Rascal) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
5.
Happiness (A Tribute to Alexis Jordan) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
6.
Put On (as made famous by Young Jeezy feat. Kanye West) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
7.
21st Centry Girl (A Tribute to Willow Smith) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
8.
Today My Life Begins (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
9.
Who Dat Girl (A Tribute to Flo Rida feat. Akon) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
10.
Coming Home (A Tribute to Diddy-Dirty Money feat. Skylar Grey) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
11.
Just The Way You Are (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
12.
Party People (A Tribute to Nelly feat. Fergie) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
13.
Kiss Me Thru The Phone (A Tribute to Soulja Boy Tell 'Em) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
14.
Black & Yellow (A Tribute to Wiz Khalifa) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
15.
Just A Dream (A Tribute to Nelly) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
16.
The Other Side (A Tribute to Bruno Mars feat. Cee Lo Green & B.o.B.) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
17.
Impossible (A Tribute to Shontelle) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
18.
Bulletproof (A Tribute to La Roux) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
19.
All Of The Lights (A Tribute to Kanye West feat. Rihanna) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
20.
Rude Boy (A Tribute to Rihanna) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
21.
Swagga Like Us (A Tribute to Jay-Z & T.I. feat. Kanye West & Lil Wayne) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
22.
Traktor (A Tribute to Wretch 32) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
23.
Sweat (A Tribute to Snoop Dogg) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
24.
Airplanes (A Tribute to B.o.B feat. Haley Williams) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
25.
I Gotta Feeling (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
26.
On The Floor (A Tribute to Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
27.
Be On You (A Tribute to Flo Rida) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
28.
Power (A Tribute to Kanye West) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
29.
In The Air (A Tribute to Chipmunk feat. Keri Hilson) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
30.
Bottoms Up (A Tribute to Trey Songz feat. Nicki Minaj) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
31.
Coming Home (A Tribute to Pixie Lott) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
32.
Heart On My Sleeve (A Tribute to Olly Murs) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
33.
My Chick Bad (A Tribute to Ludacris) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
34.
Beautiful People (A Tribute to Chris Brown feat. Benny Benassi) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
35.
Pack Up (A Tribute to Eliza Doolittle) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
36.
Good Life (A Tribute to Kanye West feat. T-Pain) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
37.
Look At Me Now (A Tribute to Chris Brown feat. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
38.
Telling The World (A Tribute to Taio Cruz) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
39.
I Can Transform Ya (A Tribute to Chris Brown feat Lil Wayne & Swizz Beatz) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
40.
Your Love (A Tribute to Nicki Minaj) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
41.
Grenade (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
42.
Higher (A Tribute to Taio Cruz & Travie McCoy) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
43.
DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love (A Tribute to Usher) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
44.
What's My Name (A Tribute to Rihanna & Drake) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
45.
Let It Rain (A Tribute to Tinchy Stryder) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
46.
Take You There (A Tribute to Sean Kingston) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
47.
Only Girl (In The World) (A Tribute to Rihanna) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
48.
Tonight (I'm Lovin' You) (A Tribute to Enrique Iglesias) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
49.
Forget You (A Tribute to Cee Lo Green) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
50.
The Lazy Song (A Tribute to Bruno Mars) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Buzzin (A Tribute to Mann feat. 50 Cent) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
2.
OMG (A Tribute to Usher) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
3.
Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) (A Tribute to Shakira) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
4.
Party Rock Anthem (A Tribute to LMFAO) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
5.
The Show Goes On (A Tribute to Lupe Fiasco) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
6.
Last Night (A Tribute to P Diddy feat. Kelis) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
7.
Cause I Said So (A Tribute to Ne-Yo) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
8.
Morning Star (A Tribute to N-Dubz) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
9.
Right Above It (A Tribute to Lil Wayne feat. Drake) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
10.
Like U Like (A Tribute to Aggro Santos & Kimberley Walsh) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
11.
Yeah 3X (A Tribute to Chris Brown) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
12.
In My Head (A Tribute to Jason Derulo) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
13.
iYiYi (A Tribute to Cody Simpson feat. Flo Rida) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
14.
A Happy Place (A Tribute to Katie Melua) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
15.
Run This Town (A Tribute to Jay Z & Rihanna) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
16.
2012 It Ain't The End (A Tribute to Jay Sean & Nicki Minaj) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
17.
Moment 4 Life (A Tribute to Nicki Minaj feat. Drake) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
18.
Yahhh (A Tribute to Soulja Boy Tell Em) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
19.
HAM (A Tribute to Kanye West) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
20.
Eyes Wide Shut (A Tribute to JLS feat. Tinnie Tempah) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
21.
Who's That Chick (A Tribute to David Guetta feat. Rihanna) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
22.
Baby By Me (A Tribute to 50 Cent feat. Neyo) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
23.
Just Can't Get Enough (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
24.
Magic (A Tribute to B.o.B feat. Rivers Cuomo) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
25.
The Roller (A Tribute to Beady Eye) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
26.
Ayo Technology (A Tribute to 50 Cent) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
27.
Imma Be (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
28.
Break Your Heart (A Tribute to Taio Cruz) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
29.
Nothin' On You (A Tribute to B.O.B feat. Bruno Mars) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
30.
Wavin' Flag (A Tribute to K'naan) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
31.
We No Speak Americano (A Tribute to Yolanda Be Cool) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
32.
Love the Way You Lie (A Tribute to Eminem & Rihanna) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
33.
Best I Ever Had (A Tribute to Drake) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
34.
Champion (A Tribute to Chipmunk feat. Chris Brown) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
35.
Good Girl (A Tribute to Alexis Jordan) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
36.
Hotel Room Service (A Tribute to Pitbull) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
37.
Empire State Of Mind (A Tribute to Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
38.
Like A G6 (A Tribute to Far East Movement) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
39.
Club Can't Handle Me (A Tribute to Flo Rida) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
40.
I Need A Doctor (A Tribute to Dr. Dre feat. Eminem and Skylar) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
41.
Beautiful (A Tribute to Eminem) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
42.
This Is Why I'm Hot (A Tribute to Mims) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
43.
The Time (A Tribute to Black Eyed Peas) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
44.
Dynamite (A Tribute to Taio Cruz) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
45.
Perfect Nightmare (A Tribute to Shontelle) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
46.
Hey Baby (Drop It To the Floor) (A Tribute to Pitbull feat. T-Pain) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
47.
Low (as made famous by Flo Rida & T-Pain) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
48.
Not Afraid (A Tribute to Eminem) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
49.
A Year Without Rain (A Tribute to Selena Gomez & The Scene) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30
50.
Price Tag (A Tribute to Jessie J feat. B.o.B) (Extrait)
Future Hitmakers
0:30