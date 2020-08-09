100 Johnny Cash Hits – The Greatest Collection - The Very Best of Johnny Cash - The Ultimate Country Legend

Country

2013

1.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Tennessee Flat Top Box (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

The Rebel - Johnny Yuma (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

All over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Lumberjack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

What Do I Care? (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

You Dreamer You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
41.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
42.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
43.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
44.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
45.

Run Softly Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
46.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
47.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
48.

Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
49.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
50.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
51.

Forty Shades of Green (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
52.

The Man on the Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
53.

I Want to Go Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
54.

Mama's Baby (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
55.

Don't Step on Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
56.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
57.

Walkin' the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
58.

Oh What a Dream (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
59.

I'll Remember You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
60.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
61.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
62.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
63.

Drink to Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
64.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
65.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
66.

Cold Shoulder (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
67.

Fool's Hall of Fame (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
68.

Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
69.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
70.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
71.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
72.

These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
73.

Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
74.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
75.

Second Honeymoon (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
76.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
77.

Just One More (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
78.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
79.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
80.

Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
81.

The Caretaker (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
82.

Mean-Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
83.

Smiling Bill Mccall (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
84.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
85.

I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
86.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
87.

Are All the Children In? (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
88.

I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
89.

Transfusion Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
90.

My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
91.

Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
92.

Boss Jack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
93.

I Saw a Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
94.

Supper Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
95.

The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
96.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
97.

I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
98.

Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
99.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
100.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

100 chansons

3 h 55 min

© 4 Squared Entertainment