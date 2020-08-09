100 Kids Xmas Hits

100 Kids Xmas Hits

Musique pour enfants

2013

Disque 1

1.

Welcome Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Welcome Christmas (Originally Performed by the Glee Cast) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

All I Want for Christmas Is You (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

All I Want for Christmas Is You (Originally Performed by Mariah Carey) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

Christmas at Hogwarts (From "Harry Potter") (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Christmas at Hogwarts (From "Harry Potter") [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

Last Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

Last Christmas (Originally Performed by Taylor Swift) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

It's Beginning to Look Alot Like Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

It's Beginning to Look Alot Like Christmas (Originally Performed by Michael Buble) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

Silent Night (Originally Performed by Lady Antebellum) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Originally Performed by Michael Buble) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
15.

Feliz Navidad (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
16.

Feliz Navidad (Originally Performed by Jose Feliciano) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
17.

Hallelujah (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
18.

Hallelujah (Originally Performed by Alexandra Burke) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
19.

Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
20.

Little Drummer Boy (Originally Performed by Aled Jones & Sir Terry Wogan) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
21.

Requiem Pie Jesu (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
22.

Requiem Pie Jesu (Instrumental Version) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
23.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
24.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Originally Performed by Bruce Springsteen) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
25.

Wonderful Christmastime (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
26.

Wonderful Christmastime (Originally Performed By Paul McCartney) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
27.

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
28.

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) [Originally Performed by John Lennon] [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
29.

Mary, Did You Know (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
30.

Mary, Did You Know (Originally Performed by Helen Cornelius) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
31.

Do They Know It's Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
32.

Do They Know It's Christmas (Originally Performed by Band Aid 20) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
33.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
34.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Originally Performed by Mel Smith & Kim Wilde) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
35.

All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
36.

All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Originally Performed by Spike Jones) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
37.

Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
38.

Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy (Originally Performed by Buck Owens) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
39.

Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
40.

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer (Originally Performed By Elmo n' Patsy) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
41.

Snoopy's Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
42.

Snoopy's Christmas (Originally Performed by Royal Guardsmen) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
43.

You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
44.

You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch (Originally Performed by Dr. Seuss) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
45.

Dear Santa (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
46.

Dear Santa (Originally Performed by Weather Girls) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
47.

Happy New Year (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
48.

Happy New Year (Originally Performed By ABBA) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
49.

Lonely This Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
50.

Lonely This Christmas (Originally Performed by Mud) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Once Upon a Christmas Song (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Once Upon a Christmas Song (Originally Performed By Peter Kay's Geraldine McQueen) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

Santa Claus Is Comin' on a Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

Santa Claus Is Comin' on a Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train (Originally Performed by Tractors) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

Christmas Island (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Christmas Island (Originally Performed by Jimmy Buffet) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

Dominick the Donkey (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

Dominick the Donkey (Originally Performed by Monte Lou) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

White Christmas (Originally Performed by Bing Crosby) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

Jingle Bell Rock (Originally Performed by Bobby Helms) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

Zat You, Santa Claus? (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

Zat You, Santa Claus? (Originally Performed by Louis Armstrong & The Commanders) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
15.

Deck the Halls (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
16.

Deck the Halls (Originally Performed by Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
17.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
18.

Silver Bells (Originally Performed by Bing Crosby) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
19.

Little Saint Nick (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
20.

Little Saint Nick (Originally Performed by the Beach Boys) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
21.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
22.

Blue Christmas (Originally Performed by Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
23.

Do You Hear What I Hear? (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
24.

Do You Hear What I Hear? (Originally Performed by Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
25.

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
26.

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Originally Performed by Andy Williams) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
27.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
28.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Originally Performed by Gene Autry) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
29.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
30.

Winter Wonderland (Originally Performed by Perry Como) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
31.

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
32.

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
33.

When You Wish Upon a Star (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
34.

When You Wish Upon a Star (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
35.

Baby It's Cold Outside (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
36.

Baby It's Cold Outside (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
37.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
38.

The First Noel (Originally Performed by Lady Antebellum) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
39.

Christmas in Dixie (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
40.

Christmas in Dixie (Originally Performed by Alabama) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
41.

Ave Maria (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
42.

Ave Maria (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
43.

Christmas in the Sand (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
44.

Christmas in the Sand (Originally Performed by Colbie Caillat) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
45.

Mistletoe (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
46.

Mistletoe (Originally Performed by Justin Bieber) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
47.

On This Winter's Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
48.

On This Winter's Night (Originally Performed by Lady Antebellum) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
49.

Bless Us All (From "The Muppet Christmas Carol") (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
50.

Bless Us All (From "The Muppet Christmas Carol") [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

100 chansons

5 h 31 min

© Blue Nile Music