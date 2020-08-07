100 Must-Have Horror Classics
Musique classique
2013
1.
Carmina Burana, Act I: I. O Fortuna (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
2.
Carmina Burana, Act I: II. Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi - Fortune Plango Vulnera (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
3.
Gayaneh, Act III: Sabre Dance (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
4.
Toccata in D Minor, BWV 565 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
5.
The Planets, Op. 32: I. Mars, the Bringer of War (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
6.
Pictures At an Exhibition: II. The Old Castle (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
7.
Faust, Act II: Méphistophéles Rondo - "Le Veau D'or" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
8.
Die Walkure (The Valkyrie), WWV 86b, Act III: Ride of the Valkyries (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
9.
2 Concert Etudes, S. 145/ R6: I. Gnomenreigen (Dance of the Gnomes) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
10.
Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
11.
Carmina Burana, Act II: XIV. In Taberna Quando Sumus (When We are in the Heaven) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
12.
Die Gotterdammerung (Twilight of the Gods), WWV 86d, Act III: Siegfried's Death and Funeral March (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
13.
Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14: IV. March to the Scaffold (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
14.
Prince Igor, Act II: XII. Polovitsian Dances (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
15.
Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. Death of Ase (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
16.
Mefistofele, Act I: Aria - "Son lo Spirito che nega" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
17.
Pictures At an Exhibition: VIII. Catacombae (Sepulcrum Romanum) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
18.
The Flying Dutchman, WWV. 63: Overture (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
19.
Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 35: Funeral March (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
20.
Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: IV: In The Hall of the Mountain King (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
21.
Macbeth, Act III: The Witches Spell and Chorus - "Tre Volte Miagola La Gatta" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
22.
A Night on the Bare Mountain (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
23.
Carmina Burana, Act I: VI. Tanz (Dance) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
24.
Ma mere l'oye (Mother Goose): IV. Les Entretiens De La Belle Et De La Bete (The Conversations of Beauty and the Beast) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
25.
Samson Et Dalila, Op. 47, Act III: Danse Bacchanale (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
26.
Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, "Resurrection": IV. Urlicht (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
27.
Sheherazade (The Arabian Nights), Op. 35: IV. Festival at Bagdad and the Wrecked Ship (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
28.
Macbeth, Act I: Coro d'introduzione, Chorus of the Witches - "Che Faceste?" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
29.
Khovanshtchina: Intermezzo (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
30.
Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven - Chorus - "Salve Regina!" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
31.
2 Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34: I. The Wounded Heart (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
32.
Aida, Act I: Chorus of the Priests - "Possenthe Fthá" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
33.
Madama Butterfly: Finale - Butterfly's Death - "Con Onor Muore" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
34.
Khovanshtchina, Act IV: Dance of the Persian Slaves (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
35.
Prince Igor, Act I, Scene I: Chorus (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
36.
Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74, "Pathétique": IV. Finale - Adagio Lamentoso (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
37.
Morceaux de Fantaisie, Op. 3: No. 2 Prelude in C-Sharp Minor (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
38.
Sadko, Act II: Songs (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
39.
The Valkyrie, WWV 86b: III. "Magic Fire Music" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
40.
Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: "Su, Cammina, Cammina, Cammina" (Mefistofele) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
41.
Mefistofele, Act II: "Folletto" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
42.
Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: Walpurgis Night - "Popoli! E Scettro E Clamide" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
43.
Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: The Witches Sabbath - Ballata Del Mondo - "Ecco Il Mondo" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
44.
Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: Walpurgis Night - "Stupor! Stupor!" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
45.
Chanson Triste, Op. 40: No. 2 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
46.
Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: VII. Lacrimosa (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
47.
Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica": II. Marcia Funebre (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
48.
Un Ballo in Maschera, Act I: Ulrica's Invocation - "Zitti, L'incanto Non Dessi Turbare" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
49.
Parsifal, WWV 11, Act III: Chorus of the Knights - "Geleiten wir" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
50.
Totentanz (Dance of Death), S. 126, R. 457 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
51.
Messa Da Requiem: II. IX. Lacrymosa (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
52.
Boris Godunov, Act I, Scene II: Varlaam's Drinking Song (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
53.
Boris Godunov, Act II: Boris's Mad Scene (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
54.
Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor, Part III: IV. Adagietto (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
55.
Sylvia, Act III: Marches Et Cortège De Bacchus (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
56.
Fidelio, Op. 72, Act I: X. Prisoner's Chorus - "O Welche Lust" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
57.
Macbeth, Act II: Aria of Lady Macbeth - "La Luce Langue" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
58.
The Merry Wives of Windsor, Act III: Fairy's Choir (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
59.
Faust, Act II: V. Valse (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
60.
Mephisto, Waltz No. 1 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
61.
Nocturnes, L. 91: III. Sirènes (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
62.
Mefistofele, Act IV: Mefistofele‘s Scene - "Ecco La Notte Del Classico Sabbato" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
63.
Faust, Act I: Festive Chorus - "Vien Ou Bière" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
64.
Otello, Act II: Jago's Aria - "Credo in un Dio Crudel" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
65.
La Damnation de Faust, Op. 24: Dance of the Lights (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
66.
Khovanshchina, Act III: Marfa's Prophecy (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
67.
Carmen Suite No. 2, Act II: VI. Danse Boheme (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
68.
Serenade Melancolique, Op. 26 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
69.
Il Trovatore, Act II: Gypsy Chorus - "Vedi! Le Fosche Notturne" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
70.
Otello, Act IV: Otello's Death - "Niun Mi Tema" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
71.
Symphony No. 1, "Titan": III. Feierlich Und Gemessen (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
72.
Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: II. Dies Irae (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
73.
Messa Da Requiem: II. iii. Liber Scriptus (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
74.
Symphony No. 7: II. Night Music - Allegro Moderato Andante Amoroso (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
75.
Tannhäuser, WWV 70, Act III: Pilgrims' Chorus - "Beglückt Darf Nun Dich, O Heimat, Ich Schauen" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
76.
2 Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34: II. Last Spring (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
77.
Boris Godunov, Act IV: Finale - Boris's Death (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
78.
2 Pieces for the Left Hand, Op. 9: II. Nocturne in D-Flat Major (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
79.
La Gioconda, Act IV, Scene II: Aria - "Suicidio!" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
80.
Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14: II. Valse (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
81.
Faust, Act III: Margarethe's Song and Aria - "Je Voudrais Bien Savoir" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
82.
Symphony No. 1, "Titan": II. Kräftig Bewegt (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
83.
Der Fliegende Hollander (The Flying Dutchman), WWV 63, Act II: Sentas' Ballade (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
84.
Zapateado (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
85.
Pictures At an Exhibition: V. Ballet of the Chickens in Their Shells (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
86.
Psyche, M. 47, Pt. III: Psyché et Éros (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
87.
Lyric Pieces, Book 4, Op. 47: V. Melancholie (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
88.
Sister Angelica: Intermezzo (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
89.
Don Carlos, Act III: Auto-da-fé Scene - "Spuntato Ecco Il Di D'esultanza" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
90.
Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: XIV. Communio - Lux Aeterna (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
91.
Adagio in G Minor (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
92.
Siegfried, WWV 86c, Act I: Siegfried's Scene - "Hoho! Hoho! Hohei!" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
93.
Lemminkainen Suite, Op. 22: II. The Swan of Tuonela (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
94.
Lucia Di Lammermoor, Act III: Lucia's Mad Scene - "Se Dolce Suoni" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
95.
Nabucco, Act III: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves - "Va Pensiero" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
96.
The Planets, Op. 32, H. 125: VII. Neptune, the Mystic (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
97.
Carmina Burana, Act II: I. In Taberna - "Estuans Interius" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
98.
Parsifal, WWV 11: Overture (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
99.
Die Gotterdammerung (Twilight of the Gods), WWV 86d, Act III: Finale - "Starke Scheite Schichtet Mir Auf" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
100.
Salome, Op. 54, TrV 215: Dance of the Seven Veils (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30