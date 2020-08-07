100 Must-Have Horror Classics

Musique classique

2013

1.

Carmina Burana, Act I: I. O Fortuna (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
2.

Carmina Burana, Act I: II. Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi - Fortune Plango Vulnera (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
3.

Gayaneh, Act III: Sabre Dance (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
4.

Toccata in D Minor, BWV 565 (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
5.

The Planets, Op. 32: I. Mars, the Bringer of War (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
6.

Pictures At an Exhibition: II. The Old Castle (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
7.

Faust, Act II: Méphistophéles Rondo - "Le Veau D'or" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
8.

Die Walkure (The Valkyrie), WWV 86b, Act III: Ride of the Valkyries (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
9.

2 Concert Etudes, S. 145/ R6: I. Gnomenreigen (Dance of the Gnomes) (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
10.

Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
11.

Carmina Burana, Act II: XIV. In Taberna Quando Sumus (When We are in the Heaven) (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
12.

Die Gotterdammerung (Twilight of the Gods), WWV 86d, Act III: Siegfried's Death and Funeral March (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
13.

Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14: IV. March to the Scaffold (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
14.

Prince Igor, Act II: XII. Polovitsian Dances (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
15.

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. Death of Ase (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
16.

Mefistofele, Act I: Aria - "Son lo Spirito che nega" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
17.

Pictures At an Exhibition: VIII. Catacombae (Sepulcrum Romanum) (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
18.

The Flying Dutchman, WWV. 63: Overture (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
19.

Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 35: Funeral March (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
20.

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: IV: In The Hall of the Mountain King (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
21.

Macbeth, Act III: The Witches Spell and Chorus - "Tre Volte Miagola La Gatta" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
22.

A Night on the Bare Mountain (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
23.

Carmina Burana, Act I: VI. Tanz (Dance) (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
24.

Ma mere l'oye (Mother Goose): IV. Les Entretiens De La Belle Et De La Bete (The Conversations of Beauty and the Beast) (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
25.

Samson Et Dalila, Op. 47, Act III: Danse Bacchanale (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
26.

Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, "Resurrection": IV. Urlicht (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
27.

Sheherazade (The Arabian Nights), Op. 35: IV. Festival at Bagdad and the Wrecked Ship (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
28.

Macbeth, Act I: Coro d'introduzione, Chorus of the Witches - "Che Faceste?" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
29.

Khovanshtchina: Intermezzo (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
30.

Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven - Chorus - "Salve Regina!" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
31.

2 Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34: I. The Wounded Heart (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
32.

Aida, Act I: Chorus of the Priests - "Possenthe Fthá" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
33.

Madama Butterfly: Finale - Butterfly's Death - "Con Onor Muore" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
34.

Khovanshtchina, Act IV: Dance of the Persian Slaves (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
35.

Prince Igor, Act I, Scene I: Chorus (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
36.

Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74, "Pathétique": IV. Finale - Adagio Lamentoso (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
37.

Morceaux de Fantaisie, Op. 3: No. 2 Prelude in C-Sharp Minor (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
38.

Sadko, Act II: Songs (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
39.

The Valkyrie, WWV 86b: III. "Magic Fire Music" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
40.

Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: "Su, Cammina, Cammina, Cammina" (Mefistofele) (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
41.

Mefistofele, Act II: "Folletto" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
42.

Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: Walpurgis Night - "Popoli! E Scettro E Clamide" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
43.

Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: The Witches Sabbath - Ballata Del Mondo - "Ecco Il Mondo" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
44.

Mefistofele, Act II, Scene II: Walpurgis Night - "Stupor! Stupor!" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
45.

Chanson Triste, Op. 40: No. 2 (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
46.

Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: VII. Lacrimosa (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
47.

Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica": II. Marcia Funebre (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
48.

Un Ballo in Maschera, Act I: Ulrica's Invocation - "Zitti, L'incanto Non Dessi Turbare" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
49.

Parsifal, WWV 11, Act III: Chorus of the Knights - "Geleiten wir" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
50.

Totentanz (Dance of Death), S. 126, R. 457 (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
51.

Messa Da Requiem: II. IX. Lacrymosa (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
52.

Boris Godunov, Act I, Scene II: Varlaam's Drinking Song (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
53.

Boris Godunov, Act II: Boris's Mad Scene (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
54.

Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor, Part III: IV. Adagietto (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
55.

Sylvia, Act III: Marches Et Cortège De Bacchus (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
56.

Fidelio, Op. 72, Act I: X. Prisoner's Chorus - "O Welche Lust" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
57.

Macbeth, Act II: Aria of Lady Macbeth - "La Luce Langue" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
58.

The Merry Wives of Windsor, Act III: Fairy's Choir (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
59.

Faust, Act II: V. Valse (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
60.

Mephisto, Waltz No. 1 (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
61.

Nocturnes, L. 91: III. Sirènes (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
62.

Mefistofele, Act IV: Mefistofele‘s Scene - "Ecco La Notte Del Classico Sabbato" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
63.

Faust, Act I: Festive Chorus - "Vien Ou Bière" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
64.

Otello, Act II: Jago's Aria - "Credo in un Dio Crudel" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
65.

La Damnation de Faust, Op. 24: Dance of the Lights (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
66.

Khovanshchina, Act III: Marfa's Prophecy (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
67.

Carmen Suite No. 2, Act II: VI. Danse Boheme (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
68.

Serenade Melancolique, Op. 26 (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
69.

Il Trovatore, Act II: Gypsy Chorus - "Vedi! Le Fosche Notturne" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
70.

Otello, Act IV: Otello's Death - "Niun Mi Tema" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
71.

Symphony No. 1, "Titan": III. Feierlich Und Gemessen (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
72.

Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: II. Dies Irae (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
73.

Messa Da Requiem: II. iii. Liber Scriptus (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
74.

Symphony No. 7: II. Night Music - Allegro Moderato Andante Amoroso (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
75.

Tannhäuser, WWV 70, Act III: Pilgrims' Chorus - "Beglückt Darf Nun Dich, O Heimat, Ich Schauen" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
76.

2 Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34: II. Last Spring (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
77.

Boris Godunov, Act IV: Finale - Boris's Death (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
78.

2 Pieces for the Left Hand, Op. 9: II. Nocturne in D-Flat Major (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
79.

La Gioconda, Act IV, Scene II: Aria - "Suicidio!" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
80.

Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14: II. Valse (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
81.

Faust, Act III: Margarethe's Song and Aria - "Je Voudrais Bien Savoir" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
82.

Symphony No. 1, "Titan": II. Kräftig Bewegt (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
83.

Der Fliegende Hollander (The Flying Dutchman), WWV 63, Act II: Sentas' Ballade (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
84.

Zapateado (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
85.

Pictures At an Exhibition: V. Ballet of the Chickens in Their Shells (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
86.

Psyche, M. 47, Pt. III: Psyché et Éros (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
87.

Lyric Pieces, Book 4, Op. 47: V. Melancholie (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
88.

Sister Angelica: Intermezzo (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
89.

Don Carlos, Act III: Auto-da-fé Scene - "Spuntato Ecco Il Di D'esultanza" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
90.

Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: XIV. Communio - Lux Aeterna (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
91.

Adagio in G Minor (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
92.

Siegfried, WWV 86c, Act I: Siegfried's Scene - "Hoho! Hoho! Hohei!" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
93.

Lemminkainen Suite, Op. 22: II. The Swan of Tuonela (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
94.

Lucia Di Lammermoor, Act III: Lucia's Mad Scene - "Se Dolce Suoni" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
95.

Nabucco, Act III: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves - "Va Pensiero" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
96.

The Planets, Op. 32, H. 125: VII. Neptune, the Mystic (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
97.

Carmina Burana, Act II: I. In Taberna - "Estuans Interius" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
98.

Parsifal, WWV 11: Overture (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
99.

Die Gotterdammerung (Twilight of the Gods), WWV 86d, Act III: Finale - "Starke Scheite Schichtet Mir Auf" (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30
100.

Salome, Op. 54, TrV 215: Dance of the Seven Veils (Extrait)

Carl Orff

0:30

100 chansons

10 h 07 min

© Cobra Entertainment LLC