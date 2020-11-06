100mostXcellent30
Rock
2020
1.
Perverts Of The Music Industry (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
2.
It Took 10 People To Write This Song (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
3.
Drop That Bridge (like Taylor Swift) (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
4.
Despacito'd (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
5.
We're All No Hit Wonders Now (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
6.
Holograms On Tour (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
7.
Stub Hub Profits In Paradise (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
8.
Ticket Master And Servant (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
9.
Country Stars And Their Guns (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
10.
Getting Hi On The AI (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
11.
Who Have I Gotta Sleep With To Get On Your Spotify Playlist? (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
12.
1 Man And His Over Used Loop Pedal (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
13.
Johnny Versus Joey (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
14.
0.007 Take A Lot Of Those To Get To Heaven (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
15.
PHIL COLLINS! (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
16.
Saddest Of Keys (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
17.
Still Waiting For My Soundcloud Royalties (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
18.
Apple V Apple (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
19.
This Is The End, Of The Music Business (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
20.
0.007 License To Kill The Music Business This Christmas (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
21.
Uptown Drunk (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
22.
The Grammys Versus The Brits (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
23.
Nobody makes money anymore (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
24.
Pilot (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
25.
Deep Throat (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
26.
Beyond The Sea (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
27.
DARKNESS FALLS (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
28.
Little Green Men (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
29.
DUANE BARRY (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
30.
HUMBUG (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
31.
CLAUDE BRUCKMAN"S FINAL REPOSE (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
32.
Jose Chungs From Outer Space (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
33.
When We Were Fab (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
34.
I Wanna Hold Your Hand While You Sign My A Cheque For A Million Pound (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
35.
Sergeant Pepper Seeks Lady Madonna To Form Lonely Hearts Club Band (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
36.
The Best Of The Beatles (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
37.
John Lennon V The Fbi (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
38.
We All Live In A Yellow Submarine (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
39.
This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
40.
It's Just A Fucking Zebra Crossing (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
41.
We All Know Sexie Sadie Was About The Maharishi (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
42.
Helter Skelter Pissed In The Bus Shelter (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
43.
Ripping Off The Beach Boys I'm Back In The USSR (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
44.
Beatles On A Tinny Tannoy (Ode to Shay) (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
45.
Her Majesty Was The First 30 Second Song (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
46.
Rain Was The Birth Of Brit Rock (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
47.
McCartney's Ego Trip (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:29
48.
Sonic Youth Play The Beatles (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
49.
Why Were Wings So Crap (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
50.
Live And Let Die Is The Best Bond Theme (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
51.
The End of the Album (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
52.
Cynthia V Yoko (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
53.
Trident Studio Jam (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
54.
Not Many Beatles Songs Start In A Minor Key (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
55.
I Wanna Hold Your Hand But I'll Ask You First (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
56.
When Shall We 3 (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
57.
Hey Ho Nonny Nonny (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
58.
i.am will.i.am shakespeare (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
59.
The Middle Class Wives Of Windsor (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
60.
Suicide In Shakespeare (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
61.
Pursued By A Bear (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
62.
It Is Music With Her Silver Sound (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
63.
Heart's Content (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
64.
Cygnus (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
65.
To Die To Sleep No More (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
66.
Willow Willow Willow (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
67.
How Many Friends Have You Bought in Your Unsigned Band (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
68.
I'm in with the Soundcloud (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
69.
Mojo Mojo Why Don't You Go and Review This Album Instead of Another Rem Blowjo (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
70.
Dappy Versus Zombies Versus Pocket Gods (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
71.
All About the Bass and Not Being Paid a Fair Amount (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
72.
Starbuckers (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
73.
Corporation Lax (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
74.
YouTube Is Fleecing You (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
75.
Shazam (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
76.
It's The Brits (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
77.
Mariah The Pariah (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
78.
Reality TV Killed The Video Star (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
79.
2nd Biggest Band In The Village (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
80.
0 Minutes 33 (Live in the City) (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
81.
Stars on Mp3 (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
82.
Mac Book Ho (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
83.
Michael Jackson Versus the Illuminati (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
84.
Bait Oven (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
85.
Steve Jobs (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
86.
Grotify (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
87.
Summer Jesus (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
88.
Even Noel Edmonds Gets Christmas Cards (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
89.
Jarvis Said Send Me Your Xmas Album (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
90.
My Canadian Christmas (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
91.
Santasucker (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
92.
Fuck Christmas (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
93.
Shitter's Full (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
94.
RED MUSEUM (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
95.
FRESH BONES (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
96.
The Usual Suspects (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
97.
Rock N Roll (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
98.
My Royalty Statement (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
99.
Farewell, Pt. 1 (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30
100.
Farewell, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
The Pocket Gods
0:30