100mostXcellent30

100mostXcellent30

Rock

2020

1.

Perverts Of The Music Industry (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
2.

It Took 10 People To Write This Song (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
3.

Drop That Bridge (like Taylor Swift) (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
4.

Despacito'd (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
5.

We're All No Hit Wonders Now (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
6.

Holograms On Tour (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
7.

Stub Hub Profits In Paradise (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
8.

Ticket Master And Servant (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
9.

Country Stars And Their Guns (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
10.

Getting Hi On The AI (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
11.

Who Have I Gotta Sleep With To Get On Your Spotify Playlist? (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
12.

1 Man And His Over Used Loop Pedal (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
13.

Johnny Versus Joey (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
14.

0.007 Take A Lot Of Those To Get To Heaven (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
15.

PHIL COLLINS! (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
16.

Saddest Of Keys (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
17.

Still Waiting For My Soundcloud Royalties (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
18.

Apple V Apple (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
19.

This Is The End, Of The Music Business (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
20.

0.007 License To Kill The Music Business This Christmas (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
21.

Uptown Drunk (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
22.

The Grammys Versus The Brits (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
23.

Nobody makes money anymore (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
24.

Pilot (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
25.

Deep Throat (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
26.

Beyond The Sea (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
27.

DARKNESS FALLS (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
28.

Little Green Men (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
29.

DUANE BARRY (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
30.

HUMBUG (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
31.

CLAUDE BRUCKMAN"S FINAL REPOSE (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
32.

Jose Chungs From Outer Space (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
33.

When We Were Fab (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
34.

I Wanna Hold Your Hand While You Sign My A Cheque For A Million Pound (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
35.

Sergeant Pepper Seeks Lady Madonna To Form Lonely Hearts Club Band (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
36.

The Best Of The Beatles (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
37.

John Lennon V The Fbi (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
38.

We All Live In A Yellow Submarine (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
39.

This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
40.

It's Just A Fucking Zebra Crossing (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
41.

We All Know Sexie Sadie Was About The Maharishi (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
42.

Helter Skelter Pissed In The Bus Shelter (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
43.

Ripping Off The Beach Boys I'm Back In The USSR (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
44.

Beatles On A Tinny Tannoy (Ode to Shay) (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
45.

Her Majesty Was The First 30 Second Song (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
46.

Rain Was The Birth Of Brit Rock (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
47.

McCartney's Ego Trip (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:29
48.

Sonic Youth Play The Beatles (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
49.

Why Were Wings So Crap (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
50.

Live And Let Die Is The Best Bond Theme (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
51.

The End of the Album (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
52.

Cynthia V Yoko (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
53.

Trident Studio Jam (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
54.

Not Many Beatles Songs Start In A Minor Key (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
55.

I Wanna Hold Your Hand But I'll Ask You First (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
56.

When Shall We 3 (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
57.

Hey Ho Nonny Nonny (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
58.

i.am will.i.am shakespeare (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
59.

The Middle Class Wives Of Windsor (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
60.

Suicide In Shakespeare (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
61.

Pursued By A Bear (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
62.

It Is Music With Her Silver Sound (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
63.

Heart's Content (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
64.

Cygnus (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
65.

To Die To Sleep No More (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
66.

Willow Willow Willow (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
67.

How Many Friends Have You Bought in Your Unsigned Band (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
68.

I'm in with the Soundcloud (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
69.

Mojo Mojo Why Don't You Go and Review This Album Instead of Another Rem Blowjo (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
70.

Dappy Versus Zombies Versus Pocket Gods (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
71.

All About the Bass and Not Being Paid a Fair Amount (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
72.

Starbuckers (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
73.

Corporation Lax (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
74.

YouTube Is Fleecing You (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
75.

Shazam (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
76.

It's The Brits (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
77.

Mariah The Pariah (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
78.

Reality TV Killed The Video Star (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
79.

2nd Biggest Band In The Village (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
80.

0 Minutes 33 (Live in the City) (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
81.

Stars on Mp3 (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
82.

Mac Book Ho (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
83.

Michael Jackson Versus the Illuminati (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
84.

Bait Oven (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
85.

Steve Jobs (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
86.

Grotify (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
87.

Summer Jesus (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
88.

Even Noel Edmonds Gets Christmas Cards (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
89.

Jarvis Said Send Me Your Xmas Album (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
90.

My Canadian Christmas (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
91.

Santasucker (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
92.

Fuck Christmas (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
93.

Shitter's Full (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
94.

RED MUSEUM (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
95.

FRESH BONES (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
96.

The Usual Suspects (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
97.

Rock N Roll (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
98.

My Royalty Statement (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
99.

Farewell, Pt. 1 (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30
100.

Farewell, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

The Pocket Gods

0:30

100 chansons

60 min

© Nub Music