12th Dimension EP
B.O.B
Hip-hop
2010
1.
Grip Ur Body
(Extrait)
B.O.B
0:30
2.
Created a Monster
(Extrait)
B.O.B
0:30
3.
Cyber Heaven
(Extrait)
B.O.B
0:30
4.
Mellow Fellow
(Extrait)
B.O.B
0:30
4 chansons
13 min
© Rebel Rock - Atlantic

B.O.B
