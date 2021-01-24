14 Captivating Christmas Carols
Musique de Noël
2018
1.
Deck The Halls (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Let It Snow (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Hark The Herald Angels Sing With Violin (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
First Noel (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
6.
Away In A Manger (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
7.
We Wish Your A Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
8.
Rudoplh The Red Nose Reindeer (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
9.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
10.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
11.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
12.
Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
13.
While Sheppards Watched There Flocks By Night (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
14.
We Three Kings (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30