14 Sing A Long With Your Favourite Christmas Carols

Musique de Noël

2018

1.

Away In A Manger (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Let It Snow (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

We Three Kings (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

First Noel (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

We Wish Your A Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

Rudoplh The Red Nose Reindeer (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

Hark The Herald Angels Sing With Violin (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

While Sheppards Watched There Flocks By Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

Deck The Halls (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

14 chansons

32 min

© Bringing Christ To Christmas Records