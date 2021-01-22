15 Essentials of Johnny Cash (Mono Version)
Blues
2014
1.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
You Dreamer You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
I'll Remember You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Straight A's in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Goodbye, Little Darlin' Goodbye (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30