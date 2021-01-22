15 Essentials of Johnny Cash (Mono Version)

15 Essentials of Johnny Cash (Mono Version)

Blues

2014

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

You Dreamer You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

I'll Remember You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Goodbye, Little Darlin' Goodbye (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

15 chansons

34 min

© BnF Collection