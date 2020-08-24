15 Shades of Romantic & Subtle Jazz - Smooth Music for Couple, Making Love, Romantic Jazz at Night, Jazz Music Ambient

Jazz

2020

1.

The Smooth Soul (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Chill Lounge (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Feel the Night (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

In Your Embrace (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Full of Life (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Mercy (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Rhythm for Two (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

Sweet Champagne (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Candles & Wine (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Love This Moment (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Amazing Night (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Lady in Black (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

Mellow and Romantic (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

Chill Jazz (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

Lounge Shades (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

15 chansons

52 min

© Gentle Music Universe