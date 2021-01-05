1619 Broadway ? The Brill Building Project
Jazz
2012
1.
On Broadway (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
2.
Come Fly With Me (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
3.
You Send Me (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
4.
I Only Have Eyes For You (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
5.
I'm Satisfied (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
6.
A House Is Not A Home (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
7.
Shoppin' For Clothes (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
8.
So Far Away (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
9.
Pleasant Valley Sunday (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
10.
An American Tune (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30
11.
Tutti For Cootie (Extrait)
Kurt Elling
0:30