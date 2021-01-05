1619 Broadway ‒ The Brill Building Project

1619 Broadway ‒ The Brill Building Project

Jazz

2012

1.

On Broadway (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
2.

Come Fly With Me (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
3.

You Send Me (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
4.

I Only Have Eyes For You (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
5.

I'm Satisfied (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
6.

A House Is Not A Home (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
7.

Shoppin' For Clothes (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
8.

So Far Away (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
9.

Pleasant Valley Sunday (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
10.

An American Tune (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30
11.

Tutti For Cootie (Extrait)

Kurt Elling

0:30

11 chansons

57 min

© Concord Jazz