18 Carat Gold

18 Carat Gold

Pop

2016

1.

Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
2.

Oh Carol (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
3.

If You Think You Know How to Love (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
4.

Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
5.

For a Few Dollars More (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
6.

My Heart Is True (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
7.

Take Good Care of My Baby (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
8.

Something's Been Making Me Blue (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
9.

Tambourine Man (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
10.

I'll Meet You at Midnight (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
11.

Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
12.

Think About the Night (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
13.

Wild Angels (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
14.

Norwegian Girl (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
15.

It's Your Life (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
16.

Rock Away Your Teardrops (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
17.

Don't Play Your Rock 'N' Roll to Me (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
18.

Needles and Pins (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Music Manager