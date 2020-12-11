1962 Nashville Recordings
Musique Francophone
2013
1.
Pas cette chanson (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Qui aurait dit ca? (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
C'est une fille comme toi! (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Les bras en croix (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Ce n'est pas juste apres tout (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Qui, je veux (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Quitte-moi doucement (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Shout (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Tout bas, tout bas, tout bas (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Hey Baby (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30