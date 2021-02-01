2.

2.

Pop

2009

1.

Pokaż Mi Niebo (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
2.

No kochaj mnie (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
3.

Rano kawa budzi mnie (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
4.

A W Noc, Kiedy Budzisz Się (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
5.

Jeśli Czegoś Pragniesz (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
6.

Pomiędzy Bogiem Prawdą Jest (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
7.

Tylko powiedz czego chcesz (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
8.

Rzeka Marzeń (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
9.

To Co Ja Dziś Widzę W Tobie (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
10.

You May Keep (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
11.

Akustycznie w ciemnym klubie - Tylko powiedz, czego chcesz (Extrait)

Feel

0:30
12.

Mała Filharmonia: No Kochaj Mnie (Extrait)

Feel

0:30

12 chansons

46 min

© Parlophone Poland

