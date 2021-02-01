20/20

20/20

Pop

1985

1.

No One Emotion (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
2.

Please Don't Walk Away (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
3.

I Just Wanna Hang Around You (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
4.

Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
5.

Beyond the Sea (La Mer) (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
6.

20/20 (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
7.

New Day (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
8.

Hold Me (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
9.

Stand Up (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30
10.

You Are the Love of My Life (Extrait)

George Benson

0:30

10 chansons

41 min

© WM Japan