20 Golden Greats

Rock

1977

1.

Apache (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
2.

Man of Mystery (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
3.

The Frightened City (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
4.

Guitar Tango (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
5.

Kon-Tiki (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
6.

Foot Tapper (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
7.

Genie with the Light Brown Lamp (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
8.

The War Lord (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
9.

A Place in the Sun (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
10.

Atlantis (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
11.

Wonderful Land (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
12.

F.B.I. (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
13.

The Savage (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
14.

Geronimo (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
15.

Shindig (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
16.

Stingray (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
17.

Theme for Young Lovers (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
18.

The Rise and Fall of Flingel Bunt (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
19.

Maroc 7 (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
20.

Dance On (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30

20 chansons

49 min

© Parlophone UK