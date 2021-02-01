20 Golden Greats
Rock
1977
1.
Apache (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
2.
Man of Mystery (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
3.
The Frightened City (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
4.
Guitar Tango (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
5.
Kon-Tiki (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
6.
Foot Tapper (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
7.
Genie with the Light Brown Lamp (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
8.
The War Lord (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
9.
A Place in the Sun (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
10.
Atlantis (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
11.
Wonderful Land (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
12.
F.B.I. (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
13.
The Savage (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
14.
Geronimo (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
15.
Shindig (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
16.
Stingray (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
17.
Theme for Young Lovers (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
18.
The Rise and Fall of Flingel Bunt (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
19.
Maroc 7 (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30
20.
Dance On (Extrait)
The Shadows
0:30