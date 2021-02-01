20 Suosikkia / Ihana aamu
Pop
1995
1.
Tunti vain - Concrete and Clay (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
2.
Hymyhuulet - Lucky Lips (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
3.
Rehtorin luiseva Salli - Long Tall Sally (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
4.
Iltapäivää - Sunny Afternoon (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
5.
Öisin vain valvon - Tossing and Turning (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
6.
Hyvin menee kuitenkin - Flowers on the Wall (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
7.
Rakastuin sinuun liian helposti - I Could Easily Fall in Love with You (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
8.
Kissankellojen aikaan (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
9.
Kotihipat - Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
10.
Melkein - Daydream (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
11.
Hymyillen - Sunny Girl (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
12.
Olet kaikki - Il Mio Mondo (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
13.
Takaisin luontoon - in the Country (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
14.
Pikku Belinda - Pretty Belinda (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
15.
Ei se kesää tee - It's Gonna Be All Right (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
16.
Tutti Frutti (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
17.
Ei syytä huoleen - the More I See You (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
18.
Itke siis, siitä viis - Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
19.
Kaipaan sua (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30
20.
Ihana aamu (Extrait)
Johnny
0:30