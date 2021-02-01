20 Suosikkia / Ihana aamu

20 Suosikkia / Ihana aamu

Pop

1995

1.

Tunti vain - Concrete and Clay (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
2.

Hymyhuulet - Lucky Lips (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
3.

Rehtorin luiseva Salli - Long Tall Sally (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
4.

Iltapäivää - Sunny Afternoon (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
5.

Öisin vain valvon - Tossing and Turning (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
6.

Hyvin menee kuitenkin - Flowers on the Wall (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
7.

Rakastuin sinuun liian helposti - I Could Easily Fall in Love with You (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
8.

Kissankellojen aikaan (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
9.

Kotihipat - Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
10.

Melkein - Daydream (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
11.

Hymyillen - Sunny Girl (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
12.

Olet kaikki - Il Mio Mondo (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
13.

Takaisin luontoon - in the Country (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
14.

Pikku Belinda - Pretty Belinda (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
15.

Ei se kesää tee - It's Gonna Be All Right (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
16.

Tutti Frutti (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
17.

Ei syytä huoleen - the More I See You (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
18.

Itke siis, siitä viis - Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
19.

Kaipaan sua (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30
20.

Ihana aamu (Extrait)

Johnny

0:30

20 chansons

51 min

© WEA

Albums

Tout voir

Slide 1 of 20