20th Century Masters : The Best Of The Neville Brothers

R&B

2004

1.

Fire On The Bayou (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
2.

Brother John / Iko Iko (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
3.

Hey Pocky Way (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
4.

A Change Is Gonna Come (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
5.

Yellow Moon (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
6.

Sister Rosa (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
7.

Bird On A Wire (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
8.

Brother Blood (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
9.

Fly Like An Eagle (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
10.

Voodoo (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
11.

Ain't No Sunshine (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30
12.

Let My People Go / Get Up Stand Up (Extrait)

The Neville Brothers

0:30

12 chansons

55 min

© A&M