20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of Burt Bacharach

20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of Burt Bacharach

Musique classique

1999

1.

The Look Of Love (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
2.

Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
3.

This Guy's In Love With You (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
4.

I'll Never Fall In Love Again (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
5.

Do You Know The Way To San Jose (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
6.

What The World Needs Now Is Love (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
7.

Alfie (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
8.

(They Long To Be) Close To You (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
9.

I Say A Little Prayer (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
10.

One Less Bell To Answer (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
11.

Reach Out For Me (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30
12.

Don't Make Me Over (Extrait)

Burt Bacharach

0:30

12 chansons

37 min

© Geffen*