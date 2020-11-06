20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of The Jets

R&B

2001

1.

Crush On You (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
2.

Private Number (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
3.

You Got It All (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
4.

Curiosity (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
5.

Cross My Broken Heart (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
6.

I Do You (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
7.

Rocket 2 U (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
8.

Make It Real (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
9.

Sendin' All My Love (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
10.

You Better Dance (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
11.

The Same Love (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30
12.

Special Kinda Love (Extrait)

The Jets

0:30

12 chansons

50 min

© Geffen*

