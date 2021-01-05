20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of The Tubes

20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection: Best Of The Tubes

Rock

2000

1.

White Punks On Dope (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
2.

What Do You Want From Life (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
3.

Mondo Bondage (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
4.

Don't Touch Me There (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
5.

Slipped My Disco (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
6.

Pound Of Flesh (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
7.

Turn Me On (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
8.

Prime Time (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
9.

I Want It All Now (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
10.

Love's A Mystery (I Don't Understand) (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30
11.

Tubes World Tour (Extrait)

The Tubes

0:30

11 chansons

46 min

© A&M