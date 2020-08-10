21 Original Recordings

21 Original Recordings

Country

2009

1.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Wreck Of The Old ‘97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Don’t Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

All Over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

You’re The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Doin’ My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

What Do I Care (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Next In Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

That’s Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

If The Good Lord’s Willing And The Creeks Don’t Rise (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Supper-Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

21 chansons

51 min

© Play Digital