24-24 Music: The Definitive Arthur Russell Sleeping Bag Recordings

Musique électronique

2015

1.

#1 (You're Gonna Be Clean on Your Bean) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
2.

#5 (Go Bang!) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
3.

#2 (No, Thank You) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
4.

#7 (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
5.

#3 (In the Corn Belt) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
6.

#6 (Get Set) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
7.

Clean on Your Bean #1 (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
8.

#5 Go Bang! (Francois K Mix) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
9.

Go Bang! (Thank You Arthur Edit) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
10.

In the Corn Belt (Larry Levan Mix) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
11.

Go Bang! (Walter Gibbons Mix) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
12.

5 Minutes (B-B-B Bombing Mix) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
13.

Tiger Stripes (Extended Version) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
14.

Chill Pill (Under Water Mix) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
15.

School Bell / Treehouse (Mixed with Love by Walter Gibbons) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
16.

You Can't Hold Me Down (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
17.

Treehouse / School Bell (Extended Bootleg Edit) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
18.

5 Minutes (R-R-R Radio Mix) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30
19.

You Can't Hold Me Down (Test Pressing Version) (Extrait)

Dinosaur L

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 58 min

© Sleeping Bag Records

