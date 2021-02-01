24K Mastersonic Compilation, Sally Yeh II
Pop
1986
1.
Talk About Love (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
2.
Qi Shi Ni Zhi (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
3.
Shang Tong (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
4.
Fu Qi (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
5.
Yu Ni Qing Su (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
6.
Another Day With You (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
7.
Lifetime Tender (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
8.
Treasure (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
9.
Midnight 12:10am (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
10.
Wei He (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
11.
The Red Dust (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
12.
The Love Song Of Someone (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
13.
Zhen Nu Ren (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
14.
Hai Pang Du Chang (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
15.
200 Du (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
16.
Cha Cha Cha (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
17.
Cheers (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30