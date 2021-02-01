24K Mastersonic Compilation, Sally Yeh II

Pop

1986

1.

Talk About Love (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
2.

Qi Shi Ni Zhi (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
3.

Shang Tong (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
4.

Fu Qi (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
5.

Yu Ni Qing Su (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
6.

Another Day With You (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
7.

Lifetime Tender (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
8.

Treasure (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
9.

Midnight 12:10am (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
10.

Wei He (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
11.

The Red Dust (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
12.

The Love Song Of Someone (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
13.

Zhen Nu Ren (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
14.

Hai Pang Du Chang (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
15.

200 Du (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
16.

Cha Cha Cha (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30
17.

Cheers (Extrait)

Sally Yeh

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 14 min

© WM Hong Kong