28

28

R&B

2018

1.

Spark (feat. Jacquees) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
2.

How Dat Sound (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
3.

Body High (feat. Swae Lee) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
4.

Wrist Watch (feat. Tory Lanez) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
5.

Automatic (feat. O.T. Genasis & Shy Glizzy) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
6.

Please Don't Cry (feat. Rich Da Kid) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
7.

Top 10 (feat. Jeremih) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
8.

Rotation (feat. Dave East) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
9.

Used To (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
10.

Don't Say Shit (feat. Chris Brown & Fabolous) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30

10 chansons

35 min

© Atlantic Records