3 in Jazz (Remastered)
Jazz
1963
1.
Hello, Young Lovers (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
Gentle Wind and Falling Tear (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
You Are My Lucky Star (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
I Could Write a Book (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
Sounds of the Night (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Cielito Lindo (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
7.
Stella By Starlight (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
8.
Blue Comedy (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
9.
There Will Never Be Another You (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
10.
Blues Tonight (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
11.
When My Dream Boat Comes Home (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30