3 in Jazz (Remastered)

3 in Jazz (Remastered)

Jazz

1963

1.

Hello, Young Lovers (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Gentle Wind and Falling Tear (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

You Are My Lucky Star (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

I Could Write a Book (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Sounds of the Night (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Cielito Lindo (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Stella By Starlight (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Blue Comedy (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

There Will Never Be Another You (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

Blues Tonight (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
11.

When My Dream Boat Comes Home (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

11 chansons

35 min

© RCA - Legacy