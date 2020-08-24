3 Movie Princess Favorites
Divers
2020
1.
Let It Go (From "Frozen") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
2.
Touch the Sky (From "Brave") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
3.
When Will My Life Begin (From "Tangled") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
4.
Do You Want to Build a Snowman (From "Frozen") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
5.
I See the Light (From "Tangled") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
6.
For the First Time In Forever (From "Frozen") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
7.
Something That I Want (From "Tangled") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
8.
Into the Open Air (From "Brave") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
9.
Healing Incantation (From "Tangled") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
10.
Love Is an Open Door (From "Frozen") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
11.
Mother Knows Best (From "Tangled") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
12.
In Summer (From "Frozen") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30
13.
I've Got a Dream (From "Tangled") (Extrait)
The Fruit Tingles
0:30