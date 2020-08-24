3 Movie Princess Favorites

Divers

2020

1.

Let It Go (From "Frozen") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
2.

Touch the Sky (From "Brave") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
3.

When Will My Life Begin (From "Tangled") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
4.

Do You Want to Build a Snowman (From "Frozen") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
5.

I See the Light (From "Tangled") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
6.

For the First Time In Forever (From "Frozen") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
7.

Something That I Want (From "Tangled") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
8.

Into the Open Air (From "Brave") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
9.

Healing Incantation (From "Tangled") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
10.

Love Is an Open Door (From "Frozen") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
11.

Mother Knows Best (From "Tangled") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
12.

In Summer (From "Frozen") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30
13.

I've Got a Dream (From "Tangled") (Extrait)

The Fruit Tingles

0:30

13 chansons

36 min

© EMS Records

