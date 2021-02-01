30:30 The Essential Collection

30:30 The Essential Collection

Folk

2013

1.

Sally MacLennane (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
2.

If I Should Fall from Grace with God (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
3.

Love You 'Till the End (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
4.

Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
5.

Dirty Old Town (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
6.

The Irish Rover (feat. The Dubliners) (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
7.

The Body of an American (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
8.

A Pair of Brown Eyes (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
9.

Streams of Whiskey (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
10.

The Sick Bed of Cuchulainn (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
11.

Fiesta (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
12.

Boys from the County Hell (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
13.

Kitty (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
14.

The Sunnyside of the Street (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
15.

Summer in Siam (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
16.

Whiskey in the Jar (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
17.

A Rainy Night in Soho (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
18.

Misty Morning, Albert Bridge (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
19.

Rain Street (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
20.

Tuesday Morning (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
21.

Greenland Whale Fisheries (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
22.

The Old Main Drag (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
23.

The Parting Glass (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
24.

Young Ned of the Hill (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
25.

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
26.

Thousands Are Sailing (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
27.

Turkish Song of the Damned (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
28.

The Broad Majestic Shannon (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
29.

Repeal of the Licensing Laws (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30
30.

The Limerick Rake (Extrait)

The Pogues

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 44 min

© WM UK