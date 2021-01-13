30 Greatest Hits: Portrait of a Legend 1951-1964
R&B
1960
1.
Touch The Hem Of His Garment (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
2.
Lovable (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
3.
You Send Me (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
4.
Only Sixteen (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
5.
(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
6.
Just For You (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
7.
Win Your Love For Me (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
8.
Everybody Loves To Cha Cha Cha (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
9.
I'll Come Running Back To You (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
10.
You Were Made For Me (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
11.
Sad Mood (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
12.
Cupid (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
13.
(What A) Wonderful World (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
14.
Chain Gang (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
15.
Summertime (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
16.
Little Red Rooster (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
17.
Bring It On Home To Me (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
18.
Nothing Can Change This Love (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
19.
Sugar Dumpling (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
20.
(Ain't That) Good News (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
21.
Meet Me At Mary's Place (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
22.
Twistin' The Night Away (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
23.
Shake (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
24.
Tennessee Waltz (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
25.
Another Saturday Night (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
26.
Good Times (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
27.
Having A Party (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
28.
That's Where It's At (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
29.
A Change Is Gonna Come (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
30.
Jesus Gave Me Water (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30
31.
Soul (Extrait)
Sam Cooke
0:30