30 Greatest Hits: Portrait of a Legend 1951-1964

30 Greatest Hits: Portrait of a Legend 1951-1964

R&B

1960

1.

Touch The Hem Of His Garment (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
2.

Lovable (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
3.

You Send Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
4.

Only Sixteen (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
5.

(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
6.

Just For You (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
7.

Win Your Love For Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
8.

Everybody Loves To Cha Cha Cha (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
9.

I'll Come Running Back To You (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
10.

You Were Made For Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
11.

Sad Mood (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
12.

Cupid (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
13.

(What A) Wonderful World (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
14.

Chain Gang (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
15.

Summertime (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
16.

Little Red Rooster (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
17.

Bring It On Home To Me (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
18.

Nothing Can Change This Love (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
19.

Sugar Dumpling (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
20.

(Ain't That) Good News (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
21.

Meet Me At Mary's Place (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
22.

Twistin' The Night Away (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
23.

Shake (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
24.

Tennessee Waltz (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
25.

Another Saturday Night (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
26.

Good Times (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
27.

Having A Party (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
28.

That's Where It's At (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
29.

A Change Is Gonna Come (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
30.

Jesus Gave Me Water (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30
31.

Soul (Extrait)

Sam Cooke

0:30

31 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Abkco Music & Records, Inc.