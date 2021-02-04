30 Kindergarten Classics

30 Kindergarten Classics

Musique pour enfants

2020

1.

The Alphabet Song (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
2.

Old MacDonald Had a Farm (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
3.

She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
4.

Five Little Ducks (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
5.

B-I-N-G-O (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
6.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
7.

The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
8.

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
9.

Skip to My Lou (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
10.

Mary Had a Little Lamb (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
11.

Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
12.

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
13.

Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
14.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
15.

This Old Man (Knick-Knack Paddy Wack) (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
16.

Baa-Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
17.

Jack and Jill (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
18.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
19.

The Ants Go Marching (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
20.

Five Little Monkeys (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
21.

Apples and Bananas (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
22.

London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
23.

How Much Is That Doggie in the Window? (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
24.

I've Been Working on the Railroad (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
25.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
26.

Oh Where, Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone? (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
27.

Do Your Ears Hang Low? (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
28.

Over the River and Through the Woods (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
29.

I'm a Little Teapot (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30
30.

Happy Birthday to You (Extrait)

The Countdown Kids

0:30

30 chansons

51 min

© Dockland Music