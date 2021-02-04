30 Kindergarten Classics
Musique pour enfants
2020
1.
The Alphabet Song (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
2.
Old MacDonald Had a Farm (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
3.
She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
4.
Five Little Ducks (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
5.
B-I-N-G-O (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
6.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
7.
The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
8.
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
9.
Skip to My Lou (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
10.
Mary Had a Little Lamb (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
11.
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
12.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
13.
Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
14.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
15.
This Old Man (Knick-Knack Paddy Wack) (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
16.
Baa-Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
17.
Jack and Jill (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
18.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
19.
The Ants Go Marching (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
20.
Five Little Monkeys (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
21.
Apples and Bananas (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
22.
London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
23.
How Much Is That Doggie in the Window? (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
24.
I've Been Working on the Railroad (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
25.
Three Blind Mice (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
26.
Oh Where, Oh Where Has My Little Dog Gone? (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
27.
Do Your Ears Hang Low? (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
28.
Over the River and Through the Woods (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
29.
I'm a Little Teapot (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30
30.
Happy Birthday to You (Extrait)
The Countdown Kids
0:30