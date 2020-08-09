40 Shades of Green (25 Johnny Cash Favourites) [Remastered Extended Edition]
Pop
2014
1.
Forty Shades of Green (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Are All the Children In (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Bonanza (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
I Call Him (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Doing My Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
That's All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still on Love with You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
The Rebel - Johnny Yuma (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30