0
50's Christmas Playlist
Pop
2018
1.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
2.
Sweets for My Sweet (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
3.
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
4.
(We're Gonna) Rock Around the Clock (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
5.
C'mon Everybody (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
6.
Blueberry Hill (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
7.
Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
8.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
9.
Twenty Flight Rock (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
10.
Summertime Blues (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
11.
Blue Suede Shoes (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
12.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
13.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30
14.
Be-Bop-a-Lula (Extrait)
The Magical 50s, The Christmas Party Album, Golden Oldies
0:30