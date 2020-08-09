50's Pop Music, Vol. 2
Pop
2013
1.
Love Letters in the Sand (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
La Vie En Rose (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Yellow Rose of Texas (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Love Is a Many Splendored Thing (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Learnin' the Blues (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
The Ballad of Davy Crockett (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
You Belong to Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
How Much Is That Doggie in the Window? (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Singing the Blues (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Hey, Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Tennessee Waltz (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
I Love You a Thousand Ways (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
I Can See an Angel (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
I'm Walking the Dog (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Sweet Adeline (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
When the Red, Red Robin Comes Bob-Bob-Bobbin' Along (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Teacher's Pet (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Tutti Fruiti (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Blueberry Hill (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30