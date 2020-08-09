50's Rock Around the Clock
Pop
2013
1.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Peggy Sue (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Since I Don't Have You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
At the Hop (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Blueberry Hill (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Sorry (I Ran All the Way Home) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
It's Only Make Believe (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
For Your Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Heartbreak Hotel (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Sea of Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30