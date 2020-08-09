60's Music That Makes You Dance

Rock

2013

1.

Let's Hang On (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

In the Midnight Hour (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Daydream Believer (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Windy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

I'm a Believer (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Happy Together (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Groovin' (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

When a Man Loves a Woman (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

10 chansons

28 min

© Limitless Hits