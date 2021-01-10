63 Jerry Lee Lewis
Rock
2016
1.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I'm Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Wild One (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
As Long as I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Night Train to Memphis (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Carry Me Back to Old Virginia (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Hillbilly Music (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Rock 'n' Roll Money (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
29.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
30.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
31.
It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
32.
Love Me Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
33.
Get out Your Big Roll Daddy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
34.
Roll over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
35.
I Want You Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
36.
Keeper of the Key (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
37.
Honky Tonky Rock 'n' Roll Piano Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
38.
Put Your Cat Clothes On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
39.
Walk That Lonesome Valley (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
40.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
41.
Breathless (Alternativ Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
42.
Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On (Alternativ Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
43.
I Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
44.
Your True Love (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
45.
Flying Saucer Rock'n'Roll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
46.
You're the Only Star in My Blue Heaven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
47.
Beautiful Dreamer (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
48.
Down by the Riverside (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
49.
You Can Do No Wrong (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
50.
New Orleans Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
51.
Just a Little Talk with Jesus (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
52.
Caldonia (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
53.
Farther Along (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
54.
That's My Desire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
55.
I Don't Hurt Anymore (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
56.
Blessed Jesus Hold My Hand (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
57.
Be Honest with Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
58.
Black Bottom Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
59.
Don't Stay Away ('til Love Grows Cold) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
60.
Her Love Rubbed Off (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
61.
Sweethearts or Strangers (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
62.
Try My Heart Out (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
63.
If I Ever Needed You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30