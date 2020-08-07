70's Country Music, Vol. 4

Country

2013

1.

The Greatest (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Morning Desire (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

When You Put Your Heart in It (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Someone to Give My Love To (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Mind Your Own Business (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Good Friends, Good Whiskey, Good Lovin' (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Family Tradition (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Old Habits (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Eastbound and Down (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Country Boy (You Got Your Feet in L. A.) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

Let Your Love Flow (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Rip off the Knob (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Hello Darlin (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

One's on the Way (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

Woman of the World (Leave My World Alone) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Don't Call Him a Cowboy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

I Don't Know a Thing About Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

There's a Honky Tonk Angel (Who'll Take Me Back In) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Burgers and Fries (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

I'll Be Leaving Alone (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

Never Been so Loved (In All My Life) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

Where Do I Put Her Memory (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Limitless Hits