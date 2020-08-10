70's Country Music, Vol. 6
Country
2013
1.
Harder Cards (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
She Believes in Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
A-11 (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Take This Job and Shove It (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
My Bucket's Got a Hole in It (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
All Jokes Aside (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
I'd Love to Knock the Hell out of You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
The South Woulda Won (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
When You're Hot, You're Hot (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Dreams of the Everyday Housewife (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Dancin' Cowboys (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
When I'm Away from You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Hey Loretta (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Rated "X" (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
You Ain't Woman Enough to Take My Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
I'll Do It All over Again (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
After All the Good Is Gone (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Don't Take It Away (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
I See the Want to in Your Eyes (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Tight Fittin' Jeans (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Don't Fight the Feelings of Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
It's Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Roll on Mississippi (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Wonder Could I Live There Anymore (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30