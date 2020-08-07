80's Country Music, Vol. 1
Country
2013
1.
A Little Left of Center (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Hardrock Bottom of Your Heart (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
On the Other Hand (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
When Your World Was Turning for Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Cash on the Barrell Head (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Honky Tonk Songs (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
More Where That Came From (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Starting over Again (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Yellow Roses (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Gone Too Far (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Two Dollars in the Jukebox (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Little Mountain Church House (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
I Fell in Love Again Last Night (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Why Not Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
He Got You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Let My Love Be Your Pillow (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Since I Don't Have You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Between an Old Memory and Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
If I Lost You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Strong Enough to Be Your Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Adalida (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Desperately (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Give It Away (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
I Hate Everything (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30