80's Country Music, Vol. 10

Country

2013

1.

Forever, Together (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Old 8 X 10 (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Three Wooden Crosses (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

But You Know That I Love You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

High and Mighty (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Me and Little Andy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Silver Dagger (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Why'd You Come in Here Lookin' Like That (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Drivin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Runnin' with the Wind (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

Have Mercy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Turn It Loose (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Don't You Know How Much I Love You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Just in Case (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

Show Her (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Best of Intentions (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

I'm Gonna Be Somebody (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Start the Car (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Ace in the Hole (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Cowboys Like Us (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Frosty the Snowman (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

I Gotta Get to You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

It Just Comes Natural (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 17 min

