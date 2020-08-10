80's Country Music, Vol. 2
Country
2013
1.
A Man Ain't Made of Stone (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
He Walked on Water (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Out of My Bones (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Where Can I Surrender (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Coat of Many Colors (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
I Really Got the Feeling (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Mule Skinner Blues (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Straight Talk (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Baby's Got Her Blue Jeans On (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
I Can't Help Myself (Here Comes That Feeling) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
We Can't Go on Living Like This (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Wreck on the Highway (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Love Can Build a Bridge (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Young Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
How Do I Turn You On (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Let's Take the Long Way Around the World (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Smokey Mountain Rain (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
It's a Great Day to Be Alive (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
T-R-O-U-B-L-E (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
All My Ex's Live in Texas (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Do the Right Thing (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Go On (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
I Just Want to Dance with You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30