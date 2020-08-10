80's Country Music, Vol. 4

80's Country Music, Vol. 4

Country

2013

1.

Are We in Trouble Now (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

I Told You So (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Pray for the Fish (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

9 to 5 (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Drive Me Crazy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

I'm Gonna Sleep with One Eye Open (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Nine to Five (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Tennessee Homesick Blues (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Ride This Train (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

I Just Want to Love You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

You Can't Run from Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Born to Be Blue (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Mama, He's Crazy (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Any Day Now (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

I'd Be a Legend in My Time (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Lost in the Fifties Tonight (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

Stranger Things Have Happened (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Country Ain't Country (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

Love of a Woman (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Tell Me I Was Dreaming (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

The Best Day (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

Don't Make Me Come over There and Love You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

Honk If You Honkytonk (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

I Look at You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 20 min

© Limitless Hits