80's Country Music, Vol. 8

Country

2013

1.

Down with the Old (Up with the New) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

King of the Road (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Stranger in My Mirror (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

The Bargain Store (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Hello God (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

Just Someone I Used to Know (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Shinola (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Two Doors Down (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Do You Right Tonight (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Repetitive Regret (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

Roll the Stone Away (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Girl's Night Out (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Rockin' with the Rhythm of the Rain (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Cowboys and Clowns (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

It's Already Taken (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

Only One Love in My Life (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

What a Difference You've Made in My Life (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

Help Me Hold On (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

She's Going Home with Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

You Never Take Me Dancing (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Carrying Your Love with Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

The Fireman (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

I Can Still Make Cheyenne (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

If It's Gonna Rain (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 22 min

© Limitless Hits