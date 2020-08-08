80's Pop Party Music, Vol. 1
Pop
2013
1.
You Shook Me All Night Long (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Heart of Glass (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Livin' on a Prayer (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Just Like Heaven (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Girls Just Want to Have Fun (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
We Got the Beat (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Whip It (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Need You Tonight (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Working for the Weekend (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Blue Monday (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Under Pressure (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
What I Like About You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Cult of Personality (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Fight for the Right to Party (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Head to Toe (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
I Need Your Lovin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
I Saw Him Standing There (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
I Wanna Have Some Fun (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Supersonic (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Come on Eileen (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Dancing with Myself (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Footloose (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Walking on Sunshine (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30