80's Rock Party Music, Vol. 1
Rock
2013
1.
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Don't Stop Believin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Jack & Diane (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Don't Wanna Fall in Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Free Fallin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
In the Air Tonight (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Sweet Child of Mine (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Panama (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Livin' on a Prayer (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Summer of 69 (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
New Sensation (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Just Can't Get Enough (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Brass in Pocket (I'm Special) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Hit Me with Your Best Shot (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Start Me Up (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
I Love Rock 'N' Roll (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Sharp Dressed Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
It's Still Rock and Roll to Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
I Stand Alone (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Hold on Loosely (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Bad to the Bone (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Girls, Girls, Girls (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Heat of the Moment (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
You've Got Another Thing Comin' (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30