80's Rock Party Music, Vol. 1

Rock

2013

1.

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Don't Stop Believin' (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Jack & Diane (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Don't Wanna Fall in Love (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Free Fallin' (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

In the Air Tonight (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Sweet Child of Mine (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

Panama (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

Livin' on a Prayer (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

Summer of 69 (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
11.

New Sensation (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
12.

Just Can't Get Enough (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
13.

Brass in Pocket (I'm Special) (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
14.

Hit Me with Your Best Shot (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
15.

Start Me Up (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
16.

I Love Rock 'N' Roll (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
17.

Sharp Dressed Man (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
18.

It's Still Rock and Roll to Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
19.

I Stand Alone (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
20.

Hold on Loosely (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
21.

Bad to the Bone (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
22.

Girls, Girls, Girls (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
23.

Heat of the Moment (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
24.

You've Got Another Thing Comin' (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 38 min

© Limitless Hits