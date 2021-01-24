9 Carols For Faith

9 Carols For Faith

Musique de Noël

2019

1.

We Three Kings (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

Hark The Herald Angels Sing With Violin (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

Hark The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

First Noel (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

Let It Snow (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

While Sheppards Watched There Flocks By Night (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

Deck The Halls (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

9 chansons

21 min

© At Home With Audio Christmas Hits