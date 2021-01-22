9 vies de femme (feat. Philippe Decock)

Pop

2020

1.

Isabelle (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
2.

Ferdinand Emile ou Victor (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
3.

Insolente et infidèle (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
4.

Mine d'épagneul (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
5.

Drouot (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
6.

Du bout de son crayon (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
7.

Le plus fort c'est mon père (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
8.

Un piano sur le rivage (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
9.

Chanson pour marilyn (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
10.

Le prochain amour (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
11.

Vie de femme (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
12.

Lily (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
13.

Je suis femme et musique (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
14.

Il venait d'avoir 18 ans (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30
15.

C'est beau d'être une fille (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)

Isabelle Rigaux

0:30

15 chansons

53 min

© Freaksville Music

Albums

