9 vies de femme (feat. Philippe Decock)
Pop
2020
1.
Isabelle (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
2.
Ferdinand Emile ou Victor (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
3.
Insolente et infidèle (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
4.
Mine d'épagneul (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
5.
Drouot (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
6.
Du bout de son crayon (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
7.
Le plus fort c'est mon père (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
8.
Un piano sur le rivage (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
9.
Chanson pour marilyn (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
10.
Le prochain amour (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
11.
Vie de femme (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
12.
Lily (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
13.
Je suis femme et musique (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
14.
Il venait d'avoir 18 ans (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30
15.
C'est beau d'être une fille (feat. Philippe Decock) (Extrait)
Isabelle Rigaux
0:30