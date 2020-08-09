90's Country Music, Vol. 7
Country
2013
1.
Brand New Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Honky Tonk Truth (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
My Next Broken Heart (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Why Would I Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
If My Heart Had Wings (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Mississippi Girl (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
The Lucky One (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
Wish for You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Between the Devil and Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
Gone Country (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Meat and Potato Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Small Town Southern Man (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
There Goes (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Who's Cheatin' Who (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Home Ain't Where His Heart Is (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Man I Feel Like a Woman (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
You're Still the One (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Favorite Year (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
The Long Way Around (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Tonight the Heartache's on Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Angry All the Time (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
I Like It, I Love It (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
My Old Friend (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Tiny Dancer (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30